Montgomery Police: Woman whose body found in house fire had been shot

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a woman whose body was found at the scene of a house fire had been shot to death.

Police say they were called to the fire at about 5:30AM Sunday in the 3500 block of Fairground Road. That’s where they found the body of 39-year-old Jacqueline Best of Montgomery.

Her body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy, which showed she had died of a gunshot wound.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. They have released no other details.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.