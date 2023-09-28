Alabama Under Fire Alert due to Drought Threat

by Teresa Lawson

As the threat of a drought looms across Alabama, The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Fire Alert urging everyone to only burn items outdoors when permitted.

Fires, even under great conditions, can be dangerous. But fires become extremely difficult to control when the land is dry. Anyone hoping to burn things like leaves, fields, grassland or woodland within the city limits may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.

Those in country areas are also discouraged to burn as grounds are dry due to lack of rain.

If a fire gets out of control and spreads too quickly emergency personnel may not be able to contain it in time.