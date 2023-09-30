MPD kicks off Faith and Blue weekends

by WAKA Action 8 News

Today was the kick-off of the 2023 national Faith and Blue MPD weekends. The fun city event started with a Cops and Community car show at the Union Station Train Shed. Montgomery residents wee able to see and interact with multi-agency law enforcement vehicles. Guests were able to see how the vehicles operate and ask officers questions about how they use these vehicles in different emergencies. Not only was this an informative event, but thy also provided free food to all who attended.