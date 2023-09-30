Pilot of small plane dies after crash in North Alabama field

by WAKA Action 8 News

One person was killed after a plane crashed on or near a dirt airstrip in a field in Cullman County, a coroner said.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said the crash happened about 11:36AM Friday. A single-engine Cozy Mark IV went down in the field, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator is expected on the scene Saturday to help determine what happened.

The victim was identified as William Scott Smith, 54, of Vinemont, Kilpatrick said

Smith, the pilot, was the lone occupant in the aircraft. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries, officials said.

