Second Annual Oktoberfest in Wetumpka

by WAKA Action 8 News

You know it’s really fall when the city of Wetumpka holds their second annual Oktoberfest. The city outdid themselves this year with the free family friendly event. The streets of downtown Wetumpka were filled with more than 45 vendors, delicious food trucks, contests, and a children’s area. They also had to add two stages for their musical performances, and one of those entertainers was a polka band from Nashville. The downtown shops joined the festivities and had huge sales going on inside their stores during the event.