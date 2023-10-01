Carmichael Road hotel catches fire in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery Fire Rescue crews were busy putting out a blaze in a hotel Sunday afternoon. Around 1:40pm, fire and rescue vehicles responded to the 5100 Block of Carmichael Road. When they arrived, Montgomery Fire Rescue found a two story hotel with smoke and flames visible from the 2nd floor.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire and contained it to the room of origin. There were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. The Cause of the fire is under investigation.