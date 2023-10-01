Hundreds chow down at Hampstead Food Truck Takeover

by Estee Morrison

It was a beautiful day to spend some time outside, and that’s just what many people did at Hampstead’s Food Truck Takeover. Hundreds of people gathered from 12pm to 3pm at Hampstead’s Town Center to choose the perfect meal from ten food trucks, including El Campesino Taqueria, Wharf Casual Seafood, That’s My Dog, Smokin’ Wells BBQ, It’s a Sweet Thing, Jennifer’s Food Truck, Fire Meats Wood, Simply Amazing Cuisine, NYC Gyro, and Bruster’s Ice Cream.

The band Blackberry Breeze from Dadeville kept everyone moving with their cool tunes, and even the dogs had a great time socializing. If you missed it today, don’t worry! The next Hampstead Food Truck Takeover will be held next month on Sunday, November 5.