Football operations suspended at Pike County High School following in-game fight
Football operations at Pike County High School in Brundidge have been suspended following a fight during Friday night’s game.
The game was between Headland and Pike County, and was played at Pike County.
Pike County School Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell told Action 8 News this morning that as of right now, all football operations, including homecoming events, are on pause pending a decision from the AHSAA.
Bazzell says he expects to have a decision either today or tomorrow.
Headland High School also had its football operations suspended, but Henry County Schools told Action 8 News that the AHSAA has given clearance to lift the suspension on its football program.