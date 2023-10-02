Football operations suspended at Pike County High School following in-game fight

by WAKA Action 8 News

Football operations at Pike County High School in Brundidge have been suspended following a fight during Friday night’s game.

The game was between Headland and Pike County, and was played at Pike County.

Pike County School Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell told Action 8 News this morning that as of right now, all football operations, including homecoming events, are on pause pending a decision from the AHSAA.

Bazzell says he expects to have a decision either today or tomorrow.

The fight happened on the field in the second quarter of the game. According to the Dothan Eagle newspaper, Headland was leading 20-0 when a hard hit left a Pike County player injured. Players for both teams were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The fight broke out shortly after an attempt to restart the game. Pike County was eventually charged with a forfeit loss. Headland High School also had its football operations suspended, but Henry County Schools told Action 8 News that the AHSAA has given clearance to lift the suspension on its football program.

