New Pike Road High School Update as Residents’ Taxes Increase

by Teresa Lawson

Those living in Pike Road are receiving elevated property tax bills following their vote in October 2021 to raise taxes to help build the town’s new High School. But a year later taxes have increased but no structure is in sight.

Pike Road Board of Education announced its plan to build a new High School back in 2021 citing the need to expand the school’s facilities to fit the rate of growth within the town. Now, nearly 2 years later, with no school visibly in the works, residents are wondering where their money is going?

Pike Road Board of Education explains that the original 19 mils was not quit enough to cover what we were going to need to build the new high school. 19 mils equates $55 million dollars that the board of education could secure, which was not enough to build the size high school needed.

Through a partnership with the BOE and the town of Pike Road and a trust the BOE was able to secure $98 million and has been working with an architect to ensure that the new school will last for many years to come.

More information about the new High’s Schools design and location will be announced during Pike road’s State of the School address on October 19th.