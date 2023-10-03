Alabama’s Caleb Downs named SEC Co- Freshman on the Week

Alabama Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama Defensive Back, Caleb Downs, has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after his performance against Mississippi State.

During the Tide’s game against the Bulldogs, Downs totaled 13 tackles, five of which were solo tackles. 13 tackles was a career-high for Downs. Also during the Mississippi State game, Downs recorded his first career interception.

This is the second time that Downs has earned the honor of SEC Freshman of the Week. Downs first earned the honor following the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee State game.

(Information from the University of Alabama)