Franetta Riley wins District 4 city council runoff

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery City Council District 4 now has a new representative.

Franetta Riley was elected in Tuesday’s runoff to be the next city councilor for that district.

While the results are unofficial, Riley had 1,183 votes compared to challenger Kahlia Bell’s 843. The results will be certified next Tuesday.

In what was a five-way race, Riley’s win comes after current District 4 city councilor Audrey Billups Graham failed to make the runoff in the general election on August 22.

District 4 covers areas west of Interstate 65, plus neighborhoods east of I-65 that are south of Fairview Avenue and west of Court Street.