by WAKA Action 8 News

A motorcyclist from Prattville has been killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County.

Alabama State Troopers say 61-year-old Steven Taylor was driving the motorcycle, which fell over in the roadway. He was thrown off the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 4:50AM today near the 173 mile marker, about one mile north of Montgomery.