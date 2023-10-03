Voters in Montgomery’s District 4 deciding runoff for city council seat

by WAKA Action 8 News

Voters in Montgomery’s District 4 are deciding who they want to represent them on city council.

In a five-way race on August 22, no candidate got a majority of the votes, which is why a runoff is being held for the seat today.

The two candidates in the runoff are Kahlia Bell, who received 1,398 votes, or about 31% on August 22, and Franetta DeLayne Riley, who finished with 1,330 votes, or 29%.

Incumbent District 4 city council member Audrey Billups Graham finished in third place with 1,238 votes, or about 27%, and is not in the runoff. The other two candidates were far behind.

District 4 covers areas west of Interstate 65, plus neighborhoods east of I-65 that are south of Fairview Avenue and west of Court Street.

Polls are open from 7AM to 7PM. This is the only race that went to a runoff. All of the other council races and the mayor’s race were decided on August 22.

Stay with Action 8 News for results after the polls close tonight.