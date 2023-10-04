14-year-old boy shoots and kills brother in Pike County, sheriff says

by WAKA Action 8 News

A 14-year-old boy has confessed to shooting and killing his 17-year-old brother in Pike County.

Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 14000 block of Highway 29 North in Banks around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a deceased person at the address.

Upon their arrival, they located a 17-year-old white male.

Deputies were told by the child’s father that the son had been missing since Monday, October 2, but had not reported it to law enforcement.

During the course of the investigation, the victim’s younger brother confessed to shooting the older brother while he sat on the couch. The younger sibling told deputies that his brother got up and staggered out of the residence and out the back door, where he then fell at the bottom of the steps.

Officials say the brother dragged him about 60 yards to the back of the property. No one else was at home at the time of the incident.

The father told investigators that he returned to the home Monday night around 7:30 p.m. with others wondering where the victim was located.

On Tuesday, the school called the father to pick up the son because he was upset about the victim missing. Upon returning home, he and the 14-year-old brother began looking for the victim around the property. The father located the victim on the backside of the property and contacted law enforcement.

Investigators learned that the 14-year-old confided to a friend at school what he had done to his brother. Investigators say he then asked his friend to help him murder the rest of his family and bury their bodies.

The 14-year-old brother in currently in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.