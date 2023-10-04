Troy announces Carlton Martial Day at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

During the Trojans game against South Alabama, also known as “The Battle of the Belt,” they will celebrate former Trojan and the NCAA All-time leading tackler Carlton Martial. Troy’s game against South Alabama will take place on November 2nd at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Carlton Martial’s name is synonymous with Troy Football, and he is beloved by all of Trojan Nation,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “Nobody in the history of FBS football has more tackles than Carlton, and certainly nobody played the game with a bigger heart than Carlton. The ‘Battle for the Belt’ is one of the best rivalry games in college football, and we couldn’t think of a better time to celebrate Carlton’s amazing career than during this game.”

In honor of Martial’s 578 career tackles, Troy will be giving away Carlton Martial posters to the first 5,780 fans in attendance.

(Information from Troy University)