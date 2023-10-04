Wetumpka woman charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child in Autauga County

by WAKA Action 8 News

A Wetumpka woman has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child while she was pregnant.

Prattville police say Maria Emfinger was in Autauga County Circuit Court on May 22 for an unrelated case.

While there, Emfinger refused the judge’s order to submit to a drug test. Emfinger then admitted to using narcotics recently while she was several months pregnant.

Emfinger was then placed in the Metro Jail where she finally submitted to a drug urinalysis test, which she tested positive for multiple controlled substances.

Court records obtained by Action 8 News say Emfinger had marijuana, methadone and amphetamines in her system.

Emfinger is currently out on bond.