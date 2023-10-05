Gov. Kay Ivey deploys Alabama National Guard soldiers to U.S. southern border

by WAKA Action 8 News

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that she is deploying 275 Alabama National Guard soldiers to address the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Ivey issued the following statement:

“Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our Southern Border. The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country.”

Ivey says she has offered the support of the Alabama National Guard by deploying both soldiers and equipment. Ivey recently joined her Republican colleagues in a letter to President Joe Biden emphasizing the tremendous burden the current policies are putting on all states.

READ: Joint Governors Letter to President Biden