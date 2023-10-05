Sunshine, some clouds Thursday, rain Friday, cooler weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was very similar to Wednesday morning. There was plenty of sunshine at sunrise, then a slight increase of mainly high-level clouds through midday. Morning lows were in the low 60s, but temperatures were in the low to mid 80s at midday. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain.

Clouds increase further Thursday night, with scattered showers possible after midnight. Showers remain possible throughout Friday. However, rain amounts look light, with spotty shower coverage. Many locations may only pick up a trace to one-tenth of an inch of rain. Showers depart Friday evening as a cold front pushes through our area.

The front ushers in much cooler air this weekend. Friday night lows fall into the 50s, but Saturday afternoon highs only rebound into the 70s. Saturday night looks quite cool, with lows in the low to mid 40s. High temperatures rebound into the 70s Sunday, then fall to around 50° Sunday night. Temperatures rebound next week, with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.