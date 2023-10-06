UPDATE: Mom of 3-year-old boy found wandering in Millbrook located

by WAKA Action 8 News

UPDATE:

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson tells Action 8 News that the mother of the child found wandering in the street has been located.

Chief Johnson said the boy was left in the care of a teenager while the mom was at work.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is assisting in the case.

ORIGINAL:

Millbrook police are searching for the parent or guardian of a 3-year-old boy found unattended.

Chief P.K. Johnson said officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Charmwood Drive.

Once they arrived, they found the boy and attempted to locate a parent or responsible party with no results.

The 3-year-old boy was found wearing dark jogging pants with no shirt and Croc shoes. The boy was taken into protective custody and transported to the police department, pending location of the child’s parent or guardian.

“At this point, we are asking the public’s assistance in locating this little guy’s parents or a guardian,” said Chief Johnson. “He’s in good health and apparently in the company of a little puppy that was watching out for him until our officers came into contact with him. If anyone recognizes this young fella and can get us in touch with a parent or guardian, that would be great.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has been notified.