Our First Fall Cold Snap Arrives This Weekend

by Shane Butler

Significant changes in our weather pattern are on tap for this weekend! A true fall cold front is making its way through the state and you’re going to notice the change on the backside of the frontal system. Much cooler air will begin spilling into the region Saturday. A dry northwesterly wind flow will develop over us. We expect winds of 10-15 mph with gust 20-25 mph. A red flag warning has been issued because of the dry and windy conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended Saturday. The winds will relax Saturday evening and that’s when some of the coolest air so far this fall settles into the region. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s but morning temps will start in the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Our first real taste of fall and its going to be a chilly one.

Next week will start out sunny and dry with temps reaching the lower to mid 80s again. We see this being the setup through Wednesday. Our weather gets more interesting later next week as tropical moisture and a frontal boundary team up. The two weather features could put us in a wet setup for Thuirsday night and all day Friday. It’s still early but model data is suggesting that scenario! That following weekend is looking a little better with clearing and cooler conditions returning.