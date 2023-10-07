Fatal shooting in Montgomery’s StoneyBrooke neighborhood leaves 18-year-old dead

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say an 18-year-old is dead and another 18-year-old is charged with murder after a shooting in the StoneyBrooke subdivision near Interstate 85.

Police say they were called at about 9PM last night to the 100000 block of Duncannon Trail. That’s where they found the body of 18-year-old Jalen Johnson.

Investigators say within an hour, they had charged 18-year-old Carver Bradley with murder. He is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.