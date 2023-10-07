LACEUP: Week Six high school football highlights & scores

High School Football

by WAKA Action 8 News

CLASS 7A

Auburn 31, Opelika 30

Austin 49, Grissom 7

Baker 35, Alma Bryant 6

Bob Jones 29, Florence 25

Central-Phenix City 48, Dothan 14

Enterprise 49, Prattville 17

Foley 21, Fairhope 17

Hoover 62, Oak Mountain 14

Huntsville 36, Albertville 7

James Clemens 31, Sparkman 30

Mary Montgomery 48, Davidson 13

Percy Julian 34, JAG HS 8

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 14

Thompson 40, Hewitt-Trussville 14

Vestavia Hills 45, Chelsea 21

CLASS 6A

Athens 34, Cullman 28

Benjamin Russell 50, Chilton County 7

Bessemer City 34, Brookwood 24

Buckhorn 34, Mae Jemison 6

Carver-Montgomery 13, Cedar Grove (GA) 9

Center Point 26, Shades Valley 20

Decatur 42, Columbia 0

Gadsden City 69, Hazel Green 0

Gardendale 58, Jackson-Olin 12

Helena 28, Briarwood Christian 24

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

Hueytown 69, Paul Bryant 20

Lee-Huntsville 49, Fort Payne 42

McAdory 35, Northridge 17

McGill-Toolen Catholic 34, Baldwin County 20

Mortimer Jordan at Minor, postponed to Sat., 9 a.m.

Murphy 39, Robertsdale 27

Muscle Shoals 55, Hartselle 49 (OT)

Oxford 28, Pell City 25

Parker 40, Woodlawn 8

Pelham 35, Calera 6

Pike Road 27, Park Crossing 0

Pinson Valley 61, Huffman 0

Saraland 59, Blount 20

Spanish Fort 35, St. Paul’s Episcopal 6

Wetumpka 56, Stanhope Elmore 42

CLASS 5A

B.C. Rain 47, Citronelle 14

Beauregard 39, Sylacauga 38

Central, Clay County 47, Valley 0

Demopolis 21, Shelby County 0

Elmore Cunty 34, Tallassee 20

Eufaula 38, Carroll 37

Fairfield 70, Carver-Birmingham 52

Fairview 35, Ardmore 2

Faith Academy 21, Vigor 13

Gulf Shores 24, Williamson 13

Guntersville 20, Scottsboro 6

Hayden 18, Jasper 13

Headland 36, Greenville 12

Holtville 28, Jemison 6

Lawrence County 33, West Point 9

Lincoln 29, Munford 17

Moody 28, Springville 17

Pleasant Grove 37, John Carroll Catholic 12

Ramsay 65, Wenonah 14

Rehobeth 30, Charles Henderson 27

Russellville 56, Brewer 19

Sardis 35, Douglas 21

Selma 22, Marbury 14

Southside 23, Leeds 13

St. Clair County 36, Alexandria 31

UMS-Wright 55, Elberta 13

CLASS 4A

American Christian 64, Dallas County 14

Andalusia 40, Geneva 13

Bibb County 44, Hale County 8

Brooks 52, East Lawrence 16

B.T. Washington 22, Bullock County 0

Central-Florence 42, Rogers 21

Corner 32, Northside 27

Dale County 60, Slocomb 30

Dora 40, Cordova 8

Fultondale 48, Ashville 6

Good Hope 21, Hanceville 0

Haleyville 40, Oak Grove 12

Hamilton 61, Curry 20

Handley 39, Anniston 6

Jackson 50, Escambia County 7

Jacksonville 63, Cleburne County 14

Montevallo 21, Sipsey Valley 20

Montgomery Catholic 48, Montgomery Academy 0

North Jackson 36, New Hope 20

Oneonta 62, Etowah 36

Priceville 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 18

Randolph 46, Madison County 26

Satsuma 52, Wilcox Central 24

St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 3

T.R. Miller 31, Bayside Academy 17

West Blocton 55, Holt 0

West Limestone 27, Wilson 6

West Morgan 56, Deshler 35

Westminster Christian 69, DAR 14

White Plains 43, Talladega 29

CLASS 3A

Ashford 50, Daleville 44

Clements 56, Marion County 21

Dadeville 41, Beulah 10

Danville 20, Shoals Christian 14

Elkmont 24, Colbert Heights 19

Excel 46, Monroe County 0

Geraldine 55, Ohatchee 6

Gordo 63, Carbon Hill 0

Hokes Bluff 28, Plainview 14

J.B. Pennington 44, Vinemont 6

Lauderdale County 46, Phil Campbell 0

Madison Academy 63, Asbury 0

Mars Hill Bible 45, Colbert County 7

Midfield 70, Greensboro 0

Mobile Christian 42, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

Oakman 24, Fayette County 6

Piedmont 35, Westbrook Christian 19

Pike County 35, New Brockton 21

Providence Christian 19, Northside Methodist 10

Randolph County 35, Saks 14

Saint James 42, Alabama Christian 20

Southside-Selma 30, Prattville Christian 20

Straughn 35, Houston Academy 21

Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 6

Sylvania 56, Glencoe 20

Thomasville 21, Flomaton 7

Trinity Presbyterian 41, Sumter Central 0

Walter Wellborn 56, Childersburg 28

Winfield 52, Tarrant 6

W.S. Neal 42, Cottage Hill Christian 13

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 36, Lamar County 32

B.B. Comer 47, Isabella 13

Clarke County 40, Chickasaw 0

Cottonwood 43, Ariton 7

Fyffe 53, Collinsville 6

Goshen 41, Barbour County 0

G.W. Long 36, Zion Chapel 20

Highland Home 60, Luverne 0

Holly Pond 50, Gaston 14

Horseshoe Bend 42, LaFayette 14

Lexington 31, Falkville 12

Lighthouse Christian (FL) 19, Pike Liberal Arts 14

Locust Fork 61, Pleasant Valley 6

North Sand Mountain 47, Sand Rock 28

Pisgah 54, Whitesburg Christian 6

Red Bay 52, Tharptown 24

Reeltown 50, Lanett 7

Samson 34, Abbeville 16

Section 49, Ider 26

Sheffield 27, Cherokee 8

Southeastern 41, Cleveland 6

St. Luke’s Episcopal 51, Francis Marion 16

Sulligent 36, Greene County 14

Tanner 20, Hatton 0

Thorsby 61, Fayetteville 21

Vincent 43, Ranburne 20

Wicksburg 42, Geneva County 6

Winston County 35, Cold Springs 0

Woodland 38, Central Coosa 13

CLASS 1A

Addison 12, Meek 0

Berry 44, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

Billingsley 32, Central-Hayneville 30, corrected score

Choctaw County 14, Southern Choctaw 12

Decatur Heritage 22, Appalachian 7

Elba 56, Red Level 14

Florala 24, Houston County 14

Georgiana 26, Brantley 0

Hackleburg 34, Waterloo 0

Hubbertville 55, Brilliant 13

Leroy 46, J.F. Shields 8

Loachapoka 39, Calhoun 0

Lynn 28, Pickens County 6

Keith 41, A.L. Johnson 0

Kinston 52, Pleasant Home 7

Maplesville 46, Autaugaville 13

McIntosh 34, Fruitdale 0

McKenzie 38, J.U. Blacksher 16

Millry 57, Washington County 0

Notasulga 50, Verbena 14

Phillips 14, Vina 0

Ragland 59, Victory Christian 17

South Lamar 1, Sumiton Christian 0, forfeit

Spring Garden 51, Talladega County Central 23

Sweet Water 20, Linden 0

University Charter School 24, R.C. Hatch 16

Valley Head 44, Cedar Bluff 20

Winterboro 47, Donoho 6

Woodville 23, Gaylesville 6

(Scores provided by the AHSAA)