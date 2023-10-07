LACEUP: Week Six high school football highlights & scores
High School Football
CLASS 7A
Auburn 31, Opelika 30
Austin 49, Grissom 7
Baker 35, Alma Bryant 6
Bob Jones 29, Florence 25
Central-Phenix City 48, Dothan 14
Enterprise 49, Prattville 17
Foley 21, Fairhope 17
Hoover 62, Oak Mountain 14
Huntsville 36, Albertville 7
James Clemens 31, Sparkman 30
Mary Montgomery 48, Davidson 13
Percy Julian 34, JAG HS 8
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 14
Thompson 40, Hewitt-Trussville 14
Vestavia Hills 45, Chelsea 21
CLASS 6A
Athens 34, Cullman 28
Benjamin Russell 50, Chilton County 7
Bessemer City 34, Brookwood 24
Buckhorn 34, Mae Jemison 6
Carver-Montgomery 13, Cedar Grove (GA) 9
Center Point 26, Shades Valley 20
Decatur 42, Columbia 0
Gadsden City 69, Hazel Green 0
Gardendale 58, Jackson-Olin 12
Helena 28, Briarwood Christian 24
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Hueytown 69, Paul Bryant 20
Lee-Huntsville 49, Fort Payne 42
McAdory 35, Northridge 17
McGill-Toolen Catholic 34, Baldwin County 20
Mortimer Jordan at Minor, postponed to Sat., 9 a.m.
Murphy 39, Robertsdale 27
Muscle Shoals 55, Hartselle 49 (OT)
Oxford 28, Pell City 25
Parker 40, Woodlawn 8
Pelham 35, Calera 6
Pike Road 27, Park Crossing 0
Pinson Valley 61, Huffman 0
Saraland 59, Blount 20
Spanish Fort 35, St. Paul’s Episcopal 6
Wetumpka 56, Stanhope Elmore 42
CLASS 5A
B.C. Rain 47, Citronelle 14
Beauregard 39, Sylacauga 38
Central, Clay County 47, Valley 0
Demopolis 21, Shelby County 0
Elmore Cunty 34, Tallassee 20
Eufaula 38, Carroll 37
Fairfield 70, Carver-Birmingham 52
Fairview 35, Ardmore 2
Faith Academy 21, Vigor 13
Gulf Shores 24, Williamson 13
Guntersville 20, Scottsboro 6
Hayden 18, Jasper 13
Headland 36, Greenville 12
Holtville 28, Jemison 6
Lawrence County 33, West Point 9
Lincoln 29, Munford 17
Moody 28, Springville 17
Pleasant Grove 37, John Carroll Catholic 12
Ramsay 65, Wenonah 14
Rehobeth 30, Charles Henderson 27
Russellville 56, Brewer 19
Sardis 35, Douglas 21
Selma 22, Marbury 14
Southside 23, Leeds 13
St. Clair County 36, Alexandria 31
UMS-Wright 55, Elberta 13
CLASS 4A
American Christian 64, Dallas County 14
Andalusia 40, Geneva 13
Bibb County 44, Hale County 8
Brooks 52, East Lawrence 16
B.T. Washington 22, Bullock County 0
Central-Florence 42, Rogers 21
Corner 32, Northside 27
Dale County 60, Slocomb 30
Dora 40, Cordova 8
Fultondale 48, Ashville 6
Good Hope 21, Hanceville 0
Haleyville 40, Oak Grove 12
Hamilton 61, Curry 20
Handley 39, Anniston 6
Jackson 50, Escambia County 7
Jacksonville 63, Cleburne County 14
Montevallo 21, Sipsey Valley 20
Montgomery Catholic 48, Montgomery Academy 0
North Jackson 36, New Hope 20
Oneonta 62, Etowah 36
Priceville 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 18
Randolph 46, Madison County 26
Satsuma 52, Wilcox Central 24
St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 3
T.R. Miller 31, Bayside Academy 17
West Blocton 55, Holt 0
West Limestone 27, Wilson 6
West Morgan 56, Deshler 35
Westminster Christian 69, DAR 14
White Plains 43, Talladega 29
CLASS 3A
Ashford 50, Daleville 44
Clements 56, Marion County 21
Dadeville 41, Beulah 10
Danville 20, Shoals Christian 14
Elkmont 24, Colbert Heights 19
Excel 46, Monroe County 0
Geraldine 55, Ohatchee 6
Gordo 63, Carbon Hill 0
Hokes Bluff 28, Plainview 14
J.B. Pennington 44, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 46, Phil Campbell 0
Madison Academy 63, Asbury 0
Mars Hill Bible 45, Colbert County 7
Midfield 70, Greensboro 0
Mobile Christian 42, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Oakman 24, Fayette County 6
Piedmont 35, Westbrook Christian 19
Pike County 35, New Brockton 21
Providence Christian 19, Northside Methodist 10
Randolph County 35, Saks 14
Saint James 42, Alabama Christian 20
Southside-Selma 30, Prattville Christian 20
Straughn 35, Houston Academy 21
Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 6
Sylvania 56, Glencoe 20
Thomasville 21, Flomaton 7
Trinity Presbyterian 41, Sumter Central 0
Walter Wellborn 56, Childersburg 28
Winfield 52, Tarrant 6
W.S. Neal 42, Cottage Hill Christian 13
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 36, Lamar County 32
B.B. Comer 47, Isabella 13
Clarke County 40, Chickasaw 0
Cottonwood 43, Ariton 7
Fyffe 53, Collinsville 6
Goshen 41, Barbour County 0
G.W. Long 36, Zion Chapel 20
Highland Home 60, Luverne 0
Holly Pond 50, Gaston 14
Horseshoe Bend 42, LaFayette 14
Lexington 31, Falkville 12
Lighthouse Christian (FL) 19, Pike Liberal Arts 14
Locust Fork 61, Pleasant Valley 6
North Sand Mountain 47, Sand Rock 28
Pisgah 54, Whitesburg Christian 6
Red Bay 52, Tharptown 24
Reeltown 50, Lanett 7
Samson 34, Abbeville 16
Section 49, Ider 26
Sheffield 27, Cherokee 8
Southeastern 41, Cleveland 6
St. Luke’s Episcopal 51, Francis Marion 16
Sulligent 36, Greene County 14
Tanner 20, Hatton 0
Thorsby 61, Fayetteville 21
Vincent 43, Ranburne 20
Wicksburg 42, Geneva County 6
Winston County 35, Cold Springs 0
Woodland 38, Central Coosa 13
CLASS 1A
Addison 12, Meek 0
Berry 44, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
Billingsley 32, Central-Hayneville 30, corrected score
Choctaw County 14, Southern Choctaw 12
Decatur Heritage 22, Appalachian 7
Elba 56, Red Level 14
Florala 24, Houston County 14
Georgiana 26, Brantley 0
Hackleburg 34, Waterloo 0
Hubbertville 55, Brilliant 13
Leroy 46, J.F. Shields 8
Loachapoka 39, Calhoun 0
Lynn 28, Pickens County 6
Keith 41, A.L. Johnson 0
Kinston 52, Pleasant Home 7
Maplesville 46, Autaugaville 13
McIntosh 34, Fruitdale 0
McKenzie 38, J.U. Blacksher 16
Millry 57, Washington County 0
Notasulga 50, Verbena 14
Phillips 14, Vina 0
Ragland 59, Victory Christian 17
South Lamar 1, Sumiton Christian 0, forfeit
Spring Garden 51, Talladega County Central 23
Sweet Water 20, Linden 0
University Charter School 24, R.C. Hatch 16
Valley Head 44, Cedar Bluff 20
Winterboro 47, Donoho 6
Woodville 23, Gaylesville 6
(Scores provided by the AHSAA)