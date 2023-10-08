Dadeville shooting victim Cara Johns selected to be on Tallassee High School’s Homecoming Court

by Estee Morrison

Action 8 News Exclusive – One of the teenagers seriously injured in the Dadeville mass shooting in April celebrated a special moment Friday night in Tallassee. Cara Johns was chosen as one of six senior class representatives on the Tallassee High School Homecoming Court.

Johns has been back at school since September 6th, after undergoing months of rehabilitation and physical therapy. She was shot three times while celebrating a friend’s sixteenth birthday party in Dadeville on April 15.

The former cheerleader says she is doing well and hopes to start cheering again later this school year. Despite all that she has been through, Johns still has a joyful spirit.