Harriott II Riverboat co-captain and passenger reunite for a birthday celebration two months after the Montgomery Brawl

by Estee Morrison

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat, whose video of the Montgomery Brawl was seen around the world, revisited the Riverboat last night for a happy occasion. Mary Owen was on the Harriot II Riverboat with her parents celebrating her 12th Birthday on August 5, the night of the Montgomery Brawl. Her mother Christa recorded several people attacking the boat’s co-Captain Damien Pickett when he tried to move a pontoon boat that was blocking the riverboat from docking.

Last night, Mary and her family returned to the Harriott II for dinner, and she was presented with a lovely birthday cake by Mr. Damien Pickett. The family had a nice visit with Mr. Pickett, and enjoyed a calm evening during their dinner cruise and docking. All six of Mary’s siblings were also able to come with her this time for the redo of her birthday celebration.