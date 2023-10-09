Montgomery firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Cloverdale

by Glenn Halbrooks

Montgomery firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a business in Cloverdale in the early morning hours on Monday.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says the fire started just before 2AM in the 1000 block of Woodley Road at a building that houses Chuck’s Fish, formerly Jubilee Seafood. Firefighters believed it started due to an electrical problem.

Heavy smoke could be seen. Investigators say it appeared the fire was on the second floor of the building. Crews on an aerial ladder fought the fire to get it put out, with others working on hot spots.

There were no injuries. The Bureau of Investigations is now looking into what started the fire.