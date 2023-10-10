Kimani Vidal earns the title of Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The nation’s leading rusher and Troy Junior Running Back, Kimani Vidal, earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week Honors.

In the Trojan’s previous game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, Vidal rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. After his performance against the Red Wolves, Vidal is now only 258 yards away from earning the title of Troy’s All-time leading rusher.

So far this season, Vidal has averaged 8.8 yards a carry and has rushed for 835 yards.

(Information from Troy Athletics)