Manufacturing company bringing high-paying jobs to Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

New high-paying jobs are on the way to the Selma and Dallas County area.

Colclasher Enterprises is opening a new multi-million dollar plastic pipe manufacturing facility at Craig Field Industrial Park.

The site for the new plant features a roughly 40,000 square foot building — sitting on about a 19 acre plot of land.

“We’re excited about it. I think it’s just another case in point that Selma’s doing well,” said EDA Director Wayne Vardaman.

“I think that takes us to 37, 38 manufacturing and or distribution companies here. Most people don’t realize that.”

Lyle Bollin is the Vice President of Business Development for Colclasher Enterprises. And he says the company has already started rehabbing the building.

“That process has started. And we’re going to put a couple million dollars in it to start with because we have paving of outside lots to do. We’ve got to upgrade all the electrical in the plant and outside the plant,” said Bollin.

The project will initially create about 20 jobs with wages starting at around $21 to $22 dollars an hour.

“The starting wages in particular, that raises the bar for every other industry around here,” said Craig Field Industrial Authority Jim Corrigan.

“The people that we hire, basically we’re looking for people that want to be involved with the business and learn. And so, we’re offering s little bit higher wages, so we get employees that will stay with us. And have the potential to go from an operator type position to other positions that are higher up in the company,” said Bollin.

The company plans to have two production lines up and running at the facility — sometime next year.

Officials say the project represents an economic investment — of over a $10 million dollars.