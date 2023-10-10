Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Releases Autobiography ‘First, Best’

by Carrington Cole

A new book was released Tuesday evening in the City of Montgomery and was written by a man many Montgomery residents know by name.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released his autobiography: ‘First, Best: Lessons in Leadership and Legacy from Today’s Civil Rights Movement.’ His book delves into his childhood and the winding path he took to become Montgomery’s first black mayor.

Mayor Reed’s book also tells about his father, Joe Reed’s, involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. The book release and signing was held at the NewSouth Book Store where a crowd of interested readers attended to get their own signed copies while Mayor Reed discussed the development of his book in detail.

“There was interest from other people of my story and the story of Montgomery,” stated Mayor Reed. “Montgomery serves as the backdrop of this narrative and that’s why we wanted to share that and make sure that we’re talking about the progress Montgomery has made and some of the growth that we’ve seen. I think once I kind of got over the fact that anybody would care about my story it kind of became a little more interesting as we went along through the process.”

‘First, Best’ is Mayor Reed’s first book he has ever written and is available for purchase at the NewSouth Book Store or online.