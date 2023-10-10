Montgomery police make second arrest in shooting death of 16-year-old

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say they have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old male.

Police say they have charged 19-year-old Perez Sturdivant of Montgomery with murder. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals today and is being held without bond.

Sturdivant is charged with killing the teenager, who officers say was shot in the 100 block of Gazebo East Drive on Sunday, September 10.

Officers have also charged another 16-year-old in the murder who is also being held without bond.