Opelika police searching for missing man

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Officers want to find 28-year-old Reggie Cornelius Stokes. Investigators say Stokes was last seen by his family on September 22, 2023. Stokes has not been active on social media since September 23.

Investigators say Stokes is described as standing around 5’11” and weighing approximately 200 lbs.

Investigators ask anyone who may see Stokes to immediately notify law enforcement. You can call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.