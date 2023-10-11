Montgomery Catholic School celebrates 150 years

by WAKA Action 8 News

Folks at Montgomery Catholic School are celebrating 150 years as the oldest continuous private K-12 school in the state. At a ceremony on campus Tuesday, school and church leaders cut a ribbon as they look toward the future.

The school got its start in 1873, when a group of nuns in Louisville, Kentucky, was asked to make the 400-mile journey south to begin what was then a girls’ school.

Even though they arrived in the yellow fever epidemic, that didn’t stop them from their calling.

Over the years, the school moved, went co-ed and integrated, but its commitment to serving children of all faiths has never changed.

“Today is bigger than each of us. It’s the day that we embrace the legacy of commitment to Catholic education. Today is the day we embrace the efforts of those that came before us and simply did the next right thing to ensure the mission of this school survived,” School President Justin Castanza said.

Back in 1873 — tuition at Catholic ranged from four to six dollars per month for the 85 students who were there when it opened.