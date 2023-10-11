Pike Road High School students give blood for Lifesouth

by WAKA Action 8 News

Pike Road High School High School on its Georgia Washington campus Wednesday.

The blood drive was held by the LEO Club, s student organization that is connected with the Lions Club.

This was the first blood drive for the school, and close to 100 students, parents and administrators signed up to donate. The students got snacks, plus a $20 eGift card for their donations.

The blood collected will stay in the local community.

Lifesouth says each donation can save up to three lives.