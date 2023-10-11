Two Montgomery teenagers honored at The White House

by WAKA Action 8 News

Brooke and Breanna Bennett of Montgomery were two of the young women honored by First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

As Action 8 News has reported over the years, the twin sisters have given away thousands of kits of sanitary pads and toiletries to young girls in our area through their organization, Women in Training.

The 16-year-old sisters have dedicated themselves to ending period poverty and ensuring girls have access to the menstrual supplies they need. When they were 12 years old, they gave period supplies to girls in a public housing project in Montgomery, which is how their organization got its start.

Since then, they have distributed more than 30,000 kits.

The sisters were among 15 teenagers honored at the White House as Mrs. Biden hosted the first “Girls Leading Change” event to celebrate Wednesday’s designation by President Joe Biden as International Day of the Girl.