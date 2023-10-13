How You Can Donate to the People of Israel

The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama is working with Jewish Federations of North America to help provide care and support for those affected by the war in Israel.

by Teresa Lawson

With growing unrest in Israel, the Jewish community here in Montgomery is coming together to help in whatever way possible.

The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama is working with Jewish Federations of North America to help provide care and support for those affected by the war in Israel. The federation periodically sends aide not only to Israel but to Jewish communities in Montgomery and abroad.

Federation members on the ground help provide supplies and assistance to groups across the world. And now, since getting supplies to the people of Israel has become difficult they’re sending monetary support.

The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama is a non profit organization and offers support year round to any members of the Jewish faith who are in need. If you’d like to help click here to donate to The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.