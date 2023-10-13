Local Pastor Speaks About His Time Spent in Israel

Israel is in the grips of war with neighboring Gaza. And as bombs fall those who have emotional ties to the land speak about the heartbreaking circumstances.

by Teresa Lawson

Taylor Road Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Daniel Atkins has frequently traveled to Israel and says the country is one of the most peaceful places that he has ever visited.

“The three times that I’ve been it’s been a very peaceful county. Honestly Israel was one of the safest places in the world that I’ve ever felt.”

Now, as soldiers fight to both gain and maintain freedoms, Pastor Atkins says his hope is that everyone involved finds peace.

“As a follower of Christ I don’t want to see anybody being subject to violence whether they are Palestinians or Jew. And I think it’s important to, yes we as Christians we stand with Israel but at the same time I think we need to also understand that innocent people are dying on both sides and that is just not good.”