Pike Road announces new location for high school

by WAKA Action 8 News

Pike Road Schools has announced a revised location for its planned new high school.

In a statement released today, the school board says it has entered into a contract to buy a 73.25 acres near the intersection of Wallahatchie Road and Pike Road, slightly across from the water tower.

The closing of the sale is expected on October 31, with groundbreaking planned for early next year.

Other details will be announced at the State of the Schools Address on October 19.

As Action 8 News reported in January of 2022, Pike Road Schools had announced that it planned to buy 100 acres at the corner of Wallahatchie and Vaughn Roads near Woodland United Methodist Church. While the new plans call for a smaller amount of land, details of the change in location were not revealed.

The school board says it’s working with design teams to prepare for the release of the school’s schematics, including parking facilities and traffic plans.

Once the new high school opens, the current Georgia Washington campus, which houses both the high school and junior high campuses, will become Pike Road Junior High.