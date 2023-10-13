Troy will hold Larry Blakeney Day on November 18th

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy will honor their former head football coach, Larry Blakeney, during their game against Louisiana on November 18th.

“It has been almost a decade since Coach Larry Blakeney roamed the sidelines at Veterans Memorial Stadium,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “I am very appreciative that Coach Blakeney and Janice Blakeney are allowing us to recognize and honor Coach one last time. We are calling on all his former players, coaches and staff to come back and help us honor and celebrate one of the greatest coaches in college football history.”

Blakeney was the head coach at Troy for 24 seasons and helped lead the Trojans to eight conference titles, 178 victories, and 15 winning seasons during his tenure. Blakeney is also the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Sun Belt Conference. In addition to these accomplishments, Blakeney is one of only two coaches to lead their program for NCAA Division II to FBS.

The celebration on November 18th will include a tailgate that will take place on Tailgate Terrace. All former players who played under Blakeney are invited to participate and will receive up to four complementary tickets to the game.

All fans in attendance at the Troy vs. Louisiana game on November 18th will receive a commemorative mini poster.

(Information from Troy Athletics)