What’s Happening: October 13-15

by WAKA Action 8 News

We’re getting you in the Halloween spirit with an event in Pike Road, but there’s also plenty of other fun activities going on this weekend throughout the River Region!

Don’t miss the Witches Ride, which goes through The Waters in Pike Road as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

You can also take in a Wine Festival in downtown Montgomery, a Cotton Festival in Eclectic and a celebration of macaroni and cheese in Wetumpka. Or how about having fun with your favorite Disney characters?

Get the details in the video above from Action 8 News’ Savanna Sabb.