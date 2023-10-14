LACEUP: Week Seven high school football highlights and scores
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week 7 Results
Thursday and Friday Results
CLASS 7A
Austin 28, James Clemens 7
Bob Jones 31, Sparkman 13
Daphne 16, Fairhope 3
Davidson 21, Park Crossing 12
Dothan 21, Enterprise 14
Florence 23, Huntsville 17
Foley 35, Alma Bryant 22
Grissom 13, Albertville 12
Hewitt-Trussville 55, Vestavia Hills 27
Hoover 37, Tuscaloosa County 10
Mary Montgomery 35, Baker 14
Opelika 42, Smiths Station 14
Prattville 27, JAG HS 0
Spain Park 38, Chelsea 21
Thompson 68, Oak Mountain 7
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 41, Pelham 14
Briarwood Christian 38, Calera 0
Buckhorn 34, Lee-Huntsville 22
Carver-Montgomery 38, Wetumpka 7
Center Point 32, Pinson Valley 19
Central-Tuscaloosa 13, Northridge 12
Clay-Chalkville 72, Huffman 0
Cullman 49, Columbia 0
Fort Payne 35, Hazel Green 14
Gadsden City 42, Mae Jemison 13
Gardendale 61, Minor 49
Hartselle 21, Athens 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28, Bessemer City 0
Homewood 34, Chilton County 13
Hueytown 20, McAdory 15
Jasper 50, Carver-Birmingham 42
Muscle Shoals 56, Decatur 3
Parker 13, Mountain Brook 10
Paul Bryant 27, Brookwood 0
Pike Road 63, Russell County 27
Saraland 56, Baldwin County 7
Shades Valley 24, Pell City 21
Sidney Lanier 32, Stanhope Elmore 24
Spanish Fort 41, McGill-Toolen Catholic 19
St. Paul’s Episcopal 54, Robertsdale 14
Theodore 35, Blount 0
Woodlawn 38, Jackson-Olin 36
CLASS 5A
B.C. Rain 31, UMS-Wright 21
Central, Clay County 48, Sylacauga 0
Charles Henderson 51, Eufaula 3`1
Citronelle 14, Williamson 8
Demopolis 48, Jemison 14
Dora Elmore County 27, Beauregard 7
Fairview 38, Brewer 0
Gulf Shores 55, Elberta 7
Headland 52, Carroll 22
Holtville 46, Marbury 20
Lawrence County 43, East Limestone 22
Leeds 48, Alexandria 14
Moody 60, St. Clair County 0
Pleasant Grove 48, Fairfield 13
Ramsay 28, John Carroll Catholic 0
Rehobeth 21, Greenville 18
Scottsboro 41, Sardis 21
Shelby County 24, Selma 20
Springville 38, Lincoln 20
Valley 48, Tallassee 14
Vigor 31, LeFlore 0
Wenonah 49, Hayden 7
West Point 21, Ardmore 14
CLASS 4A
American Christian 44, West Blocton 31
Andalusia 42, Slocomb 6
Bayside Academy 35, Orange Beach 14
Bibb County 34, Montevallo 0
B.T. Washington 52, Montgomery Academy 9
Brooks 28, Rogers 14
Cherokee County 35, Fultondale 0
Corner 42, Oak Grove 13
Dale County 37, Geneva 30
Deshler 57, Central-Florence 47
Dora 62, Hamilton 40
East Lawrence 34, Wilson 28
Etowah 49, Hanceville 14
Good Hope 41, Ashville 13
Hale County 41, Dallas County 8
Haleyville 53, Curry 20
Handley 51, Talladega 13
Hillcrest-Evergreen 62, Monroe County 14
Jackson 49, Satsuma 6
Jacksonville 58, Munford 14
Montgomery Catholic 38, Bullock County 0
Northside 34, Cordova 31
Randolph 75, DAR 13
T.R. Miller 42, Escambia County 7
Sipsey Valley 48, Holt 0
St. John Paul II Catholic 67, New Hope 68
St. Michael Catholic 45, Wilcox Central 6
Westminster Christian 48, Madison County 7
West Morgan 42, West Limestone 7
White Plains 41, Cleburne County 10
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 44, Prattville Christian 14
Beulah 26, Childersburg 16
Clements 47, Elkmont 12
Colbert County 49, Colbert Heights 27
Danville 47, Asbury 0
Geraldine 30, Westbrook Christian 7
Gordo 35, Fayette County 6
Hokes Bluff 35, Ohatchee 6
Houston Academy 42, Northside Methodist 7
J.B. Pennington 63, Brindlee Mountain 7
Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 6
Mars Hill Bible 62, Phil Campbell 6
Midfield 50, Tarrant 13
Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 0
Opp 33, Daleville 14
Piedmont 58, Glencoe 12
Providence Christian 46, Pike County 26
Saint James 47, Trinity Presbyterian 8
Southside-Selma 56, Greensboro 16
Straughn 41, New Brockton 12
Sumter Central 36, Greene County 14
Sylvania 42, Plainview 8
Thomasville 35, Excel 7
Walter Wellborn 30, Randolph County 25
Weaver 41, Saks 24
Winfield 46, Carbon Hill 0
W.S. Neal 44, Flomaton 21
CLASS 2A
Chickasaw 44, Fruitdale 20
Clarke County 27, J.U. Blacksher 0
Cleveland 28, Gaston 8
Collinsville 54, Ider 0
Cottonwood 48, G.W. Long 15
Fayetteville 50, Central-Coosa 8
Fyffe 47, Sand Rock 0
Goshen 34, Luverne 17
Hatton 54, Sheffield 26
Highland Home 39, Barbour County 0
Isabella 29, Ranburne 25
Lanett 41, LaFayette 12
Locust Fork 49, Southeastern 0
Pike Liberal Arts 17, Liberty County (FL) 14
Pisgah 54, North Sand Mountain 13
Red Bay 44, Falkville 22
Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 6
Section 21, Whitesburg Christian 20
Sulligent 48, Lamar County 6
Tanner 64, Lexington 34
Tuscaloosa Academy 35, Winston County 7
Vincent 41, Woodland 7
Washington County 20, Francis Marion 16
West End 44, Holly Pond 24
Wicksburg 55, Samson 0
Zion Chapel 18, Geneva County 0
CLASS 1A
Elba 38, Georgiana 6
Calhoun 30, Verbena 22
Cherokee 46, Vina 6
Choctaw County 30, McIntosh 18
Coosa Christian 94, Cedar Bluff 7
Decatur Heritage 21, Woodville 6
Florala 36, McKenzie 34
Hackleburg 41, Phillips 0
Houston County 35, Pleasant Home 7
Hubbertville 14, Berry 7
Leroy 41, Southern Choctaw 8
Loachapoka 30, Autaugaville 13
Lynn 63, Brilliant 6
Maplesville 43, Billingsley 13
Marion County 1, Sumiton Christian 0, forfeit
Meek 30, Shoals Christian 0
Millry 67, J.F. Shields 0
Notasulga 32, Central-Hayneville 8
Pickens County 51, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Ragland 46, Winterboro 26
Red Level 31, Kinston 29
RC Hatch at Marengo
Spring Garden 39, Pleasant Valley 14
Sweet Water 27, Keith 7
Talladega County Central 23, Donoho 21
University Charter at A.L. Johnson
Valley Head 37, Appalachian 8
Wadley 34, Victory Christian 0
