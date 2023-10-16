Black Farmers and Landowners to be Compensated for Descrimination

by Teresa Lawson

Black farmers and landowners from across the region met today to discuss how they could be compensated for racial discrimination. The Inflation Reduction Act has put aside 2.2 billion dollars to be paid to black farmers and landowners following proof of USDA discrimination claims.

Hundreds of black farmers and landowners met with members of The Black Farmers Agriculturalists Association to get help with the 40 page application necessary to gain payment from the lawsuit.

And although there is a payout verdict in place for those who have been affected by this discrimination many call the USDA’s inability to make information readily available another form of discrimination.

This is the third USDA discrimination lawsuit for black farmers and landowners. Previous applications were between 5 to 8 pages long. The Black Farmers Agriculturalists Association has filed a federal lawsuit to strike down the 40 page application.