by WAKA Action 8 News

A man who had gone missing in Tallassee last week has been found safe in Indiana.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says 82-year-old Sam Jordan was found Saturday.

As Action 8 News has reported, Jordan had been last seen on Thursday, October 5, in Prattville. Tallassee police asked for the public’s help in finding him on October 10.

Investigators have not said why he ended up in Indiana.