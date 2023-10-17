City of Birmingham to hold Traumatic Brain Injury Summit

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and other state agencies are coming together for the Alabama Traumatic Brain Injury Summit.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, October 26 at the Birmingham Marriott on Highway 280 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Summit’s central theme, “Forging Connections: Navigating Traumatic Brain Injury,” underscores the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) management and support.

The Summit is open to a wide variety of audience members, including service providers, social workers, psychologists, rehabilitation counselors, caregivers, TBI survivors, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and medical providers. By bringing together experts and advocates from various disciplines, the Summit aims to foster a comprehensive and holistic approach to TBI care.

Officials say the Summit will feature a diverse array of exhibitors offering innovative products and services designed to support TBI survivors and enhance the capabilities of professionals in the field. Attendees will have the chance to explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with industry leaders.

For more information on how to register for the event, click here.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Department of Mental Health, and Alabama Department of Public Health helped organized the event.