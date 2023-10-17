Opelika police searching for missing man

by WAKA Action 8 News

Opelika police need your help finding a missing man.

Police want to find 45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson. They say he was last seen leaving his home on Thursday, October 12, driving a gray 2010 Nissan Altima.

Johnson is described as standing around 5’9” and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts, and his hair was styled in short twists. He also has a tattoo with “1978” on his wrist.

Investigators say Johnson may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

If you see him, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.