Pay It Forward: Bruce Slayton of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Bruce Slayton is known as the maintenance man at King Williams Apartments.

And he is well loved by many of the tenants there.

“He’s a good worker. He works very hard. It’s 10 floors up here and no matter who ask him to do whatever, he’ll stop to help them. I just moved down here about a month ago. I didn’t have a bed, so he asked me, ‘you have a bed yet?’ I said ‘no.’ He gave me a bed. I was sleeping on the floor,” said Felicia Smith.

Slayton says his care for others comes from his upbringing.

“Basically my mom. She was a loving person. She always had a kind heart, so I guess it just ran down to me. So I’m glad to help or do anything that I can for somebody,” said Slayton.

He has this advice for others.

“A caring heart goes a long way, so you know you treat people the way you want to be treated and it pays off.” said Slayton.