Pay It Forward: Bruce Slayton of Montgomery
Bruce Slayton is known as the maintenance man at King Williams Apartments.
And he is well loved by many of the tenants there.
“He’s a good worker. He works very hard. It’s 10 floors up here and no matter who ask him to do whatever, he’ll stop to help them. I just moved down here about a month ago. I didn’t have a bed, so he asked me, ‘you have a bed yet?’ I said ‘no.’ He gave me a bed. I was sleeping on the floor,” said Felicia Smith.
Slayton says his care for others comes from his upbringing.
“Basically my mom. She was a loving person. She always had a kind heart, so I guess it just ran down to me. So I’m glad to help or do anything that I can for somebody,” said Slayton.
He has this advice for others.
“A caring heart goes a long way, so you know you treat people the way you want to be treated and it pays off.” said Slayton.