Troy’s Jibunor & Renfroe earn Sun Belt Players of the Week

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy Linebacker Richard Jibunor and place Kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe earn Sun Belt Players of the Week Honors.

Jibunor earns defensive player of the week after his performance against Army. During the Army game, Jibunor forced two fumbles and totaled two sacks and five tackles. Jibunor is also tied for first in the FBS with nine career forced fumbles and also comes in second for sacks with 26.

Renfroe earned the honor of Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week after he too had a stellar performance against Army. Renfroe contributed 13 of the Trojan’s 19 points against Army. So far this season, Renfroe has made 15 field goals, which is tied for the most in Sun Belt history through the first seven games.

(Information from Troy Athletics)