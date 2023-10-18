Clouds, a few showers Thursday, Friday; Weekend sunshine

by Ben Lang

Wednesday was a pleasant October day across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the low to mid 40s, but afternoon temperatures rebounded into the low to mid 70s. The sky was essentially cloudless from sunrise to sunset. Wednesday night remains mostly clear and not quite as cool with lows near 50°. Some clouds return to the sky Thursday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the day.

Still, temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s due in part to a south wind of 4 to 8 mph. A stray shower or two appears possible amongst the clouds Thursday. However, most locations remain rain-free, and measurable rain looks very unlikely. Isolated showers appear possible Thursday night into early Friday morning as a cold front enters our area.

The front pushes southeast of our area Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns with high temperatures near 80°. Friday night looks mostly clear and cooler with lows in the low 50s. The weekend looks pleasant with sunshine mixed with fair-weather clouds, and highs in the 70s. Much of next week looks rain-free with sunshine. High temperatures range from the upper 70s to around 80° Monday through Thursday.