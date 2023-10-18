Wheel of Fortune Live comes to MPAC in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

It was a great evening for game show fans in Montgomery. Wheel of Fortune came to the Montgomery Performing Arts Center Wednesday night. Hundreds of excited fans came to MPAC hoping for the chance to be chosen as a contestant on the Wheel of Fortune traveling show. Former Wheel of Fortune host Bob Goen is traveling across the country with the show, and Action 8 news anchors Ellis Eskew and Estee Morrison and Meteorologist Shane Butler tested out the wheel with Goen before the event.

Wheel of Fortune Live stopped in two cities in Alabama – Huntsville and Montgomery. Goen says, “I want Montgomerians to be able to come here tonight and have the experience that they can’t have because they can’t go to Hollywood. This is a chance for people who will never be able to go to Hollywood and be on the show, to come see the show just like it is on television. They also have a chance to participate and that’s what this is all about.”