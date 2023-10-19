35th Annual Junior League of Montgomery’s Holiday Market is underway!

by Teresa Lawson

It’s that time of year again, one of the most wonderful times of the year. It’s the 35th Annual Junior League of Montgomery’s holiday market, of course.

Today marks the first day of the Holiday Market with many people out and about trying to purchase Christmas gifs early. The market will run from October 19th to 21st with festivities scheduled throughout.

“When you walk in the doors of the Multiplex it is decorated like a winter wonderland. You’re gonna walk in, you’re gonna immediately feel the spirit just surrounding you. You’re gonna start seeing all the colors just surround you come to life. We have anything from Santa Claus here and we have all the trees that you think of.” Says Holiday Market Committee Ticket Co-Chair, Amber Beasley. Featuring everything from clothing to jewelry to tasty treats.

For a complete list of Holiday Market Festivities click here.