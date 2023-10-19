Grants $$$ target violent crime in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Commission is awarded over a million dollars in grant money — to help reduce violent crime in the county.

The violent crime rate in Dallas County exceeds that of the national average.

“We need to try to find a way to try to reduce that crime to stop the hemorrhaging, to stop the bleeding,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

The county has been awarded two federal grants that aim to do just that. The Family-Based Alternative Justice Grant intends to help prevent violent crime. And the Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help reduce it.

The Dallas County Commission will administer the grant. Dallas County Court Services — and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will implement the programs.

DA Robert Turner, Jr. says the grant will allow him to hire a new investigator — that can help local law enforcement — with cold cases that remain unsolved.

“Gives us an opportunity to work while they’re working as well. To track down witnesses and people that are a part of these old cases,” said Turner.

The grant awards will also help the DA’s Office — create a violent crime response team.

Dallas County is the first county in Alabama to receive the awards.