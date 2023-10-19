Salvation Army launches Register to Ring program

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season by providing a new way of signing up online that will help make it easier to volunteer.

The new program is called Register to Ring. It uses technology to enable volunteers to register to ring the bells at the red kettles online.

Once a volunteer registers, it will send them an email confirming their registration. It will then send a text 24 hours in advance as a reminder before the volunteer is scheduled to ring the bell.

The new program helps cut some of the Salvation Army’s expenses and allows the staff to focus on other areas where they can better serve the community.

For more information on “Register to Ring,” click here.